EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced Monday the recovery of a body from a canal in San Elizario.
On June 19, at 12:00 p.m., EPCSO Deputies were dispatched to a call about a discovery of an unidentified body in the canal in San Elizario in the area of Rio Negro and Campo Bello on FM110 Rd.
The discovery of the body is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Unit.
This story will be updated as soon as information is available.
