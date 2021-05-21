Body of woman found inside Juarez kindergarten

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Juarez authorities found the body of a 21-year-old woman inside a Juarez kindergarten.

According to Chihuahua State Police, the woman had been missing since last Sunday.

Police were able to find her body after a suspect in her murder confessed and told officers where her body was located.

The victim’s mother said her daughter was meeting up with the suspect when she was abducted.

Police were able to track down the suspect by using surveillance videos that showed the vehicle he was driving.

