MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a missing Mission woman was found in Nuevo León Friday, Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León stated in a news release.

According to the Attorney General, the body of 20-year-old Bionce Jazmín Amaya Cortez was found in the community of El Verde, in the municipality of General Bravo, Nuevo León.

Forensic results revealed she died of deep injuries to her head, cervical spinal cord and thorax.

Investigators collected DNA samples and are currently pending results.

Arrests warrants have now been obtained against the people of interest and an investigation is currently ongoing, the attorney general stated in the release.