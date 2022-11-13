EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body of man in an advanced state of composition was found Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The body was found a few meters from the border mesh wall near the town of San Isidro in the Juarez Valley, across from San Elizario on the U.S. side, according to our news partners in Juarez.

Investigators believe the body is that of a 35-year-old man. No traces of violence were found. This is an area that is widely used by migrants and human traffickers to cross illegally into the United States.