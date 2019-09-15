elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Body of Juarez lawyer found executed, burned along highway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The body of a Juarez attorney who was reported missing on Thursday was found Friday evening on Camino Real Highway.

Mario Azael Zamora is the fifth Juarez lawyer murdered in the last nine months. He had been reported missing around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. His body was discovered with his hands tied behind his back, a gunshot wound to the head and partially burned alongside the highway.

Zamora is listed as one of the attorneys with the Lex Plus Law Firm with two other partners specializing in Civil and Criminal cases.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story