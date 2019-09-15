Body of Juarez lawyer found executed, burned along highway

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The body of a Juarez attorney who was reported missing on Thursday was found Friday evening on Camino Real Highway.

Mario Azael Zamora is the fifth Juarez lawyer murdered in the last nine months. He had been reported missing around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. His body was discovered with his hands tied behind his back, a gunshot wound to the head and partially burned alongside the highway.

Zamora is listed as one of the attorneys with the Lex Plus Law Firm with two other partners specializing in Civil and Criminal cases.