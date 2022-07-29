EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another body was found, this time outside a bar on a very busy area in Ciudad Juarez.

This morning, a man rummaging through a trash can, discovered a body wrapped in a blanket, right in front of a commercial plaza on the Gomez Morin Boulevard.

According to reports, this man alerted the authorities through the 9-1-1 number. It was outside a bar called “La Bikina” where the discovery was made.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story and will update when authorities provide more details.

