EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was discovered Saturday evening, April 15, in Culberson County, and the Sheriff’s Office there suspects that the remains belong to a 22-year-old migrant from Mexico, according to a Facebook post from the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found south of Van Horn, which about 120 miles southeast of El Paso.

The U.S. Border Patrol is assisting in “processing evidence,” the post added.