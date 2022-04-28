EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside an Upper Valley motel Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Best Western Sunland Park Inn, located just south of I-10 on Sunland Park, around noon when police were dispatched to reports of Criminal Mischief.

According to a police spokesperson, hotel staff found bullet holes inside a room and called the police to investigate. Authorities opened an adjoining room and discovered the individual’s body inside.

EPPD says the Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating. However, the incident is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.