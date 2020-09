EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was discovered in South Juárez on Saturday, according to Juárez Police.

According to police, the body was found dumped in an open area in the Colonia Villas community in South Juárez.

The body was wrapped in blankets and hidden under some bushes.

Police did not specify whether the victim was a male or a female, nor the age of the victim.