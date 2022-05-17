EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders say a body has been found in the ruins of a burned home in Doña Ana County

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, May 16, Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office deputies and Doña Ana County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 6640 Fox Road regarding a structure fire.

When they arrived, first responders found the home fully engulfed in flames, and a man living at the home was contacted. He indicated a female lived at the residence with him. As of this morning, her whereabouts were still unknown.

Crews remained through the night at the secured scene until morning when further investigation could be conducted.

Officials say a body was recovered but officials were unable to determine gender or any other identification.

As this is an on-going investigation, we will bring you the latest as soon as officials release more information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store