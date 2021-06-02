EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of suspected murders is growing across the border in Ciudad Juárez.
The body of a man that was already in a state of decomposition was found by a person walking along a desert area off the Casas Grandes highway Wednesday morning.
Juárez police investigators said the man had both his hands and legs tied.
This is the seventh reported victim of violence for the month of June. There were 144 murders reported in May.
So far, there have been 602 reported murders this year total.
Body found decomposed in Cd. Juárez, violence continues to rise
