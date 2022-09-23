EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A school board member where current Socorro ISD Superintendent Nate Carman once worked is calling for a criminal investigation into how bond money was handled during his tenure.

San Benito, Texas, ISD Board Vice President Janie Lopez said she supports a criminal investigation into Dr. Carman’s tenure after an audit was performed by a Fort Worth-based firm. In particular, Lopez told our sister station in Brownville that she was concerned about how $40 million in bond money was handled.

The Socorro Independent School District has sent a statement to KTSM saying how Dr. Carman is aware of the audit and how forensic audits have become “the norm when new leadership takes over.” The district also shares how there is no current investigation and how Dr. Carman is confident in the leadership he provided to SBCISD and proud of the work he, the Board of Trustees and administration did for the community while there.

