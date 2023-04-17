EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Border Network of Human Rights released the first of several findings focused on human and civil rights violations carried out by Mexican law and immigration enforcement officials during a news conference on Monday, April 17.

It is part of the group’s Binational Abuse Documentation Campaign.

This year, the group documented killings, fires and other cases of abuse impacting migrants on the other side of the border.

Fernando Garcia, the executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights, says it makes sense because of the “corrupt system” in Mexico.

BNHR gathered a total of 56 documented cases with over 200 identified abuses, some even resulting in death.

“The lack of accountability and oversight within Mexican law enforcement agencies has unleashed grave tragedies; it is our hope that this report will guide the Mexican government and other agencies to address, investigate, and bring to justice the countless human and civil rights violations taking place within Mexican law enforcement agencies,” Garcia said.

Garcia says the BNHR has a series of recommendations to reform and improve the situation in Mexico.

“They show that they are incapable of protecting the rights of people, and completely disregard of human life and dignity.” Garcia said.

Garcia told KTSM he feels that things will only get worse when Title 42 ends on May 11 and Mexico should end its agreements with the U.S. on migration.

He says that Mexico was pressured by the U.S. into agreeing to take thousands of migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and those who have been expelled or deported when Mexico doesn’t have the capacity to take care of them or provide them with a safe place to stay.