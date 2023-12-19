EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Blue Origin successfully completed its 24th New Shepard flight and 13th payload mission on Tuesday, Dec. 19 from Launch Site One, which is about 25 miles north of Van Horn.

The flight carried 33 payloads from NASA, academia, research institutions, and commercial companies, bringing the number of payloads flown on New Shepard to more than 150.

Club for the Future, Blue Origin’s nonprofit, flew 38,000 postcards as part of its Postcards to Space program. Each postcard will be returned to its creator stamped “Flown to Space.” The Club recently added a digital method to create and send postcards, which can be found here.

New Shepard was launched at 9:42:28 MT Tuesday.

The flight was originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18, but was scrubbed because of an unspecified ground system issue.

A full replay of the launch can be found by clicking here.