EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – To acknowledge the 23 lives lost from the August 3rd tragedy, Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) will light up the Blue Flame building 23 times, every hour, beginning at 9 p.m. next Wednesday. It has been three years since the Walmart Shooting on Aug. 3.
The Blue Flame building is one of Downtown El Paso’s most iconic high-rise buildings. Located at 304 Texas Ave., the 67-year-old building was once the home of El Paso Natural Gas.
In 2020, HOME completed a $53.6 million project to redevelop the 18-story building, converting it from office space into a mixed-use development with 120 affordable apartments. It is known for the 21-foot Blue Flame globe which sits atop the building and serves as a weather beacon for the community, lighting up with different colors to reflect the weather forecast.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- How another interest rate hike is impacting El Paso’s housing market
- Blue Flame building will shine white 23 times on Aug. 3 anniversary
- EPCSO receive info that leads to location of man with warrant
- Commemoration of El Paso Day of Remembrance
- EPCSO give Tornillo ISD a presentation on school safety
- Kill returns to ‘safe haven’ as New Mexico State opens fall camp