EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – To acknowledge the 23 lives lost from the August 3rd tragedy, Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) will light up the Blue Flame building 23 times, every hour, beginning at 9 p.m. next Wednesday. It has been three years since the Walmart Shooting on Aug. 3.

We remember and honor those we lost on August 3, 2019, and we light the Blue Flame building as a reminder that we are still El Paso Strong. Following that tragic day, our community came together to help our neighbors who lost loved ones, those who were injured, and everyone who was affected by the horrendous act. HOME will continue to do everything it can as an organization to ensure we keep honoring the 23 lives we lost that day. Gerald Cichon, CEO, Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises

The Blue Flame building is one of Downtown El Paso’s most iconic high-rise buildings. Located at 304 Texas Ave., the 67-year-old building was once the home of El Paso Natural Gas.

In 2020, HOME completed a $53.6 million project to redevelop the 18-story building, converting it from office space into a mixed-use development with 120 affordable apartments. It is known for the 21-foot Blue Flame globe which sits atop the building and serves as a weather beacon for the community, lighting up with different colors to reflect the weather forecast.

