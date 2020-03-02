Blue Bell introduces new flavor of ice cream

BRENHAM, Tex. (KNWA) — Blue Bell has combined three cookie dough flavors to create its newest ice cream, Cookie Dough Overload.

Cookie Dough Overload is a tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.

“Why choose only one or two dough pieces when you can have three,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “Cookie dough is a popular mix-in for ice cream. We have flavors that contain the chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. But, this is the first with fudge cookie dough pieces. It is a great-tasting trio!”

Cookie Dough Overload is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

“This is our first brand new flavor for 2020,” Robertson said. “And, we still have more to come, along with the return of other fan favorites.”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit the link located here.

