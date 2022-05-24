EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The race for County Commissioner Precinct 4 Republican runoff shows candidate Blanca Trout is taking the lead over David Adams, according to first unofficial results.

Based on the El Paso County’s results Trout has taken 53.93% of the votes, which leaves Adams with 46.07% as of 7:01 p.m.

The winner will be racing against Democratic winner for Precinct 4.

According to latest unofficial results Sergio Coronado is taking the lead over incumbent County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Carl Robinson.

