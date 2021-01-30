Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel peace prize

(NewsNation Now) — The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel peace prize for the way its call for systemic change has spread globally.

The organization was nominated by Norweign MP Petter Eide.

“I find that one of the key challenges we have seen in America, but also in Europe and Asia, is the kind of increasing conflict based on inequality,” Eide told NewsNation. “Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice.”

Eide said he was impressed by the movement’s ability to “mobilize people from all groups of society.” He said the broad engagement of many types of people not just African Americans or oppressed people makes it different than other civil rights and social justice movements.

“They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice,” Eide said.

Eide said peaceful protests by the moment also prompted him to nominate the organization.

“Studies have shown that most of the demonstrations organized by Black Lives Matter have been peaceful,” Eide said. “Of course there have been incidents, but most of them have been caused by the activities of either the police or counter-protestors.”

Data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project in September 2020 showed that 93% of Black Lives Matter demonstrations involved no serious harm to people or property.

“I do not condone violence and if I thought Black Lives Matter was a violent group I would not have nominated them,” he added.

The Black Lives Matter Movement was founded by Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi in 2013 following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Since then, the movement has protested globally after the deaths of Michael Brown, Eric Garner, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor.

Eide says the work of the organization is worth recognizing and that the nomination is a contribution to their efforts whether they receive the prize or not.

“There is actually a tradition for doing this, it’s a strong linkage between antiracism movements and peace, and a recognition that without this kind of justice, there will be no peace and stability in the society.”

Nominations for the Nobel peace prize are accepted by any politician serving at a national level, and they are allowed just 2,000 words to support their case. The deadline for this year’s submission is 1 February, and by the end of March, the committee prepares a shortlist. The winner is chosen in October and the award ceremony is scheduled for 10 December.