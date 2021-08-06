Bishop Seitz to ordain 17 men to the Permanent Diaconate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bishop Mark Seitz and the Office of the Permanent Diaconate of the Diocese of the El Paso is announcing the ordination of 17 men to the program on Friday.



The ordination is set to take place 6:30 p.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. located at 11700 Pebble Hills Blvd. It was also be live streamed via the Diocese of El Paso’s Facebook page.

The Diocese said it’s been forming these 17 men for the permanent diaconate over the last 5 years. These men will also receive a Masters in Ministry studies from either St. Mary’s Seminary or St. Thomas Seminary. Both are located in Houston, TX.



The original group of men that began the formation to the permanent diaconate included an 18th member. Retired Lt. Ruben Flores, former EPFD chaplain and deacon candidate, passed with COVID-19 in January of this year. The Diocese said Flores along with his wife will have a place among the other 17 men in honor of what would have been his diaconate ordination.



“The Deacon candidates were all in the middle of their last formal retreat when they heard the

news about Ruben Flores’ passing from COVID-19,” Deacon Jesus Cardenas, Director of the

Permanent Diaconate said. “The candidates all decided that as a group they wanted to honor

Lt. Flores with a place right along side them during this ordination,” he added.



Deacon Cardenas expressed his joy for being able to add 17 more men to the program,” “These men have been working hard during the last 5 years to get to reach the summit of their formation through ordination,” he said. “Its an exciting time for them and their families and we look forward to having them as ministers in our diocese.”



The Permanent Deacon Ordinands and their assignments are as follows:



Daniel Bejarano – St. Rapahel Parish

Luis Alberto Buena – St. Mark Parish

Julio Cesar Diaz – San Judas Tadeo Parish

Ruben Jasso Gomez – St. Thomas Apostle Parish (Monahans, TX)

Dagoberto Gonzalez – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish

Jose Marcos Gonzalez – San Antonio de Padua Parish

Wade Stevens Horsch – Our Lady of Assumption Parish

Oscar Marruffo Machuca – Sta. Rosa de Lima Parish (Pecos, TX)

Arturo Rolando Medina – Cristo Rey Parish

Victor Adolfo Rubio – Queen of Peace Parish

Andres Ruvalcaba – St. Patrick’s Cathedral Parish

Lucio Alfonso Sandoval – St. Francis of Assisi Parish

Luis Angel Santos – St. Matthew Parish

Alfredo Lorenzo Solano – St. Raphael Parish

Karl Andrew Twichell – St. Luke Parish

Carlos Omar Viesca – St. Luke Parish

Rudy Ochoa Villegas – Sta. Rosa de Lima Parish (Pecos, TX)

Ret. Lt. Ruben Flores – El Paso Fire Department



