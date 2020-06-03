Breaking News
25 federal inmates at Otero County Prison test positive for COVID-19, 8 more cases in Dona Ana

Bishop Seitz of El Paso receives personal phone call from Pope Francis thanking him

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The diocese of El Paso says Bishop Mark Seitz received a personal call from Pope Francis for his response to the protest in El Paso.

As previously reported, Bishop Mark Seitz and several priests of the diocese of El Paso prayed for the memory of George Floyd at Memorial Park on Monday.

The silent prayer lasted about 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

“I expressed to the Holy Father that I felt it was imperative to show our solidarity to those who are suﬀering,” Bishop Seitz said.

The Diocese says the Bishop also responded by telling the Pope how honored he is to serve the people of the borderland.

