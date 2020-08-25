Bishop Seitz announces new pastoral assignments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bishop Mark J. Seitz, of the El Paso Diocese, announced Monday new pastoral assignments throughout the diocese.

“The process of moving priests is one of the more serious responsibilities of the bishop,” Seitz said. “Jesus was very clear that, when he sent out his disciples, they were not supposed to stay wherever they went. They were supposed to continue to move from place to place. So that’s reflected in our diocese — a priest doesn’t stay forever in one place.”

Seitz said the assignments can be to help reinvigorate a parish or to match a particular priest’s talents to a certain church.

Below are the new assignments:

New Pastoral Assignments for the Diocese of El Paso (Effective Sept. 18)

San Francisco Xavier:

Order of the Augustinian of the Assumption Priests

Pastor: Rev. Peter Precourt, AA, D.Min

Parochial Vicar: Rev. Ronald Sibugan, AA Parochial Vicar: TBA

Santo Niño de Atocha/Our Lady of the Light

Pastor: Rev. Wilson Cuevas

Parochial Vicar: Rev. Antonio Lasheras

Priest in Residence: Rev. German Alzate, STL

Assisting Deacon: Deacon Bobby Saucedo

St. Patrick (Canutillo)/Immaculate Heart of Mary (Westway)

Parish Administrator: Rev. Hector Chicas

Assisting Deacon: Ignacio Torres

Assisting Sacramental Administrators: Maryknoll Priest TBA

St. Pius X/San Juan Bautista

Pastor: Rev. Edilberto “Beto” Lopez

Parochial Vicar: Rev. Charles Rajan Michael

Cristo Rey

Pastor: Rev. Jose Vera, O.F.M.

Business Administrator: Manny Barrios

Priest in Residence: Rev. Estban Sescon

St. Paul the Apostle

Pastor: Rev. Apolinar Samboni

Corpus Christi

Pastor: Rev. Ralph Solis

Parochial Vicar: Rev. Antonio Martinez

San Felipe De Jesus

Pastor: Rev. Antonio Mena

Our Lady of Peace (Alpine, Texas)

Pastor: Rev. Pablo Matta

Our Lady of Fatima (Van Horn)

Administrator: Rev. Frank Hernandez

Vocations Director: Rev. German Alzate, STL

New Assignments for Parochial Vicars

St. Patrick Cathedral/Holy Family

Parochial Vicar: Rev. Miguel Perez

San Judas Tadeo Parochial

Vicar: Rev. Victorino Loresca

St. Mark Parochial Vicar

Rev. Michael Lewis, STL

St. Raphael

Parochial Vicar: Rev. Ivan Montelongo (Student in Canon Law)

Blessed Sacrament

Parochial Vicar: Rev. Roberto Alvarado

Mother Cabrini

Parochial Vicar: Rev. Cong Vo (Student in Canon Law)