Bishop Seitz announces new pastoral assignments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bishop Mark J. Seitz, of the El Paso Diocese, announced Monday new pastoral assignments throughout the diocese.
“The process of moving priests is one of the more serious responsibilities of the bishop,” Seitz said. “Jesus was very clear that, when he sent out his disciples, they were not supposed to stay wherever they went. They were supposed to continue to move from place to place. So that’s reflected in our diocese — a priest doesn’t stay forever in one place.”
Seitz said the assignments can be to help reinvigorate a parish or to match a particular priest’s talents to a certain church.
Below are the new assignments:
San Francisco Xavier Parish (South Central El Paso)
Pastor: Fr. Peter Precourt, AA; Fr. Ron Sibugan, AA; and a third Augustinian of the Assumption priest to be announced.
Santo Niño de Atocha Parish & Our Lady of the Light Parish (South Central El Paso)
Pastor: Fr. Wilson Cuevas.
Priest-in-Residence: Fr. German Alzate, Fr. Antonio Lasheras (will also continue to assist the two parishes as Parochial Vicar)
Deacon Bobby Saucedo
St. Patrick Parish (Canutillo) & Immaculate Heart of Mary Mission (Westway)
Parish Administrator: Fr. Hector Chica
Deacon: Ignacio Torres
Fr. William Donnelly, MM, will continue his service at the parish and will soon be joined by a second Maryknoll priest
St. Patrick Cathedral & Holy Family Parish (Downtown El Paso)
Rector and Pastor of Holy Family Parish: Fr. Trini Fuentes
Parochial Vicar: Fr. Miguel Perez
Cristo Rey Parish (Mission Valley)
Pastor: Fr. Jose Vera
Business Administrator: Manny Barrios
St. Pius X Parish & San Juan Bautista Parish (East Central El Paso)
Pastor: Fr. Edilberto “Beto” Lopez
Parochial Vicar: Fr. Charles Rajan Michael
Corpus Christi Parish (Mission Valley)
Pastor: Fr. Ralph Solis
Parochial Vicar: Fr. Antonio Jovino Martinez
St. Paul the Apostle Parish (Mission Valley)
Pastor: Fr. Apolinar Samboni
San Felipe De Jesus Parish (Socorro)
Pastor: Fr. Antonio Mena
Our Lady of Peace Parish (Alpine)
Pastor: Fr. Pablo Matta
Our Lady of Fatima (Van Horn)
Administrator: Fr. Frank Hernandez
Vocations Director (Diocese-wide)
Director of Vocations: Fr. German Alzate, STL.
Parochial Vicars (Diocese-wide)
St. Raphael Parish in East El Paso
Fr. Ivan Montelongo
St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish in East El Paso
Fr. Cong Vo
San Judas Tadeo Parish in West El Paso
Fr. Victorino Loresca has been appointed
St. Mark Parish in East El Paso
Fr. Michael Lewis, STL
Blessed Sacrament Parish in Northeast El Paso
Fr. Roberto Alvarado
Seminarians (The new parish assignments will be effective on Sept. 18.)
Loyd Divinagracia (Corpus Christi)
Jose William (St. Patrick Cathedral)
Edroud Jean (Mother Cabrini).
