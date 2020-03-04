Bishop of El Paso preparing for Coronavirus in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Catholic Bishop Seitz delivered his own message about the coronavirus to the El Paso Catholic community.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in El Paso but the Diocese of El Paso says it’s important for everyone to practice good hygiene especially when heading to mass.

“If they have to make some changes like shaking hands or giving the sign of peace or whatever you know we could stop that as long as you know we protect ourselves and one another that’s the main thing,” said Hector J. Zuloga and El Paso Catholic.

In a statement, Bishop Mark Seitz says if situations develop, changes may be made in mass to avoid personal contact. Like the giving of the peace and communion. Something that already has some worried.

“I was afraid but after drinking it I was like well, God is with me,” said Nicol Garza an El Paso Catholic.

The Bishop adding that if you are sick it’s ok to stay home from church, school or work.

“To worship God and to be nourished by Him is at the very foundation of our Christian life. However, it is a violation of the Christian charity you owe to yourself and others to go to work, school or church when you are contagious,” said Bishop Mark J. Seitz in a statement.

The Bishop adds to never underestimate the value of prayer for the victims and also for those caring for those affected by the Coronavirus.

“Prayer works, Prayer has always worked,” said Zuloaga.

“God doesn’t send us something we can’t battle, so we need to pray for the people that are sick so it doesn’t come here,” said Garza.

The Bishop says that priests are being reminded to regularly wash their hands. Also, advising people to carry hand sanitizer but asking people to be discrete when using hand sanitizer before communion to not distract other churchgoers.

He says that if the Coronavirus was to come to El Paso the most extreme measure would be to suspend mass.

The Diocese of El Paso encourages people to download the My Parish App to stay informed.