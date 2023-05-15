EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bishop of the Diocese of El Paso Mark Seitz will be leading an evening prayer service on Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. in response to the expiration of Title 42.

The prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Patrick located at 1118 N. Mesa Street. The evening prayer will be followed by a training for volunteers who are interested in meeting the “humanitarian needs of migrants, including the diocese’s new hospitality facilities,” according to the Catholic Diocese of El Paso.

Bishop Seitz will also speak on the current migrant situation following the end of Title 42 and the implementations of the Biden Administrations’ new policies set at the U.S.-Mexico border.