Bishop Mark Seitz speaks on family separation at border

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Catholic Diocese of El Paso says it's praying for the children in Tornillo's "tent city" and the families being separated at the border.

"The church, our main work isn't to protest. Our main work is to pray and to work with those who are suffering," Bishop Mark Seitz tells KTSM.

Seitz says he's not visiting the site, but instead said the church knew something like this might happen.

"We were hearing rumors several months ago that El Paso was kind of a test case for a new policy of separating families. Charging them with everything that they could be charged with in order to detour families from coming to the border," Seitz said.

The Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services is the primary outreach office of the Diocese. It plays a very big role in the work the church currently does with migrants seeking refuge.

"Some of our church facilities have been open for a long time, to shelter these people so they're not left to sleep on the street, and to provide food for them and transportation."

Seitz says the current events are not in line with the church.

"While we certainly understand, and we want to cooperate the work of having an orderly process for crossing the border, separating families is not an acceptable way to detour people from coming," Seitz said.