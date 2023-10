EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you experienced a power outage in West El Paso Sunday afternoon Oct. 15, you can blame it on Mother Nature, or more specifically on a bird in a substation.

An El Paso Electric spokesman said about 4,000 customers in West El Paso lost power for about 90 minutes. The cause was a bird in a substation, causing a brief disruption of power, the spokesman said.

The outage was reported at 3:05 p.m. and power was restored to all customers by 4:30 p.m., the spokesman said.