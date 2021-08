EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bingo lovers, get those daubers ready to go.

The City of El Paso this week is launching Bingo Fridays at the Beast, the city’s new urban park and recreation center in Far East El Paso.

The games begin at 6 p.m. and will cost 25 cents per playing card.

The Beast is located at 13501 Jason Crandall Drive.