Binational Program Empowering Frontline Workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Medical Center of the America Foundation’s Innovation Center is launching a program that helps nurses and health professionals bring their own ideas to market.

This new binational program empowers nurses and healthcare workers to bring their innovative ideas to life.

“This program empowers frontline healthcare workers be designers of their future and invent and innovate the healthcare settings of tomorrow, sharing these inventions, and bringing product ideas to life to benefit patients and providers,” said Senior Director of Innovation at the MCA Foundation, Nancy Lowery.

Lowery also ads that the program will help anyone in the healthcare profession within our region.

“This program is free and open to the public. To any healthcare professionals in the region. So that could be nurses, doctors, radiologists, dentists, any healthcare professional,” said Lowery.

The program moves healthcare professionals into the entrepreneur landscape by providing education, training, and one-on-one support to help develop their ideas.

“This is a unique approach to innovation we are looking at teaching healthcare professionals how to take an innovation from an idea to a product that can be manufactured. So we are using a prototype and product development approach to teaching innovation,” said Lowery.

There is only one step in order to get into this program, and that is through a simple application process.

To apply, simply click here.