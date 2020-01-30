Bill to launch hunger-reduction programs in New Mexico colleges passes Committee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Today, House Bill 69, “Reduce College Hunger Pilot Program” sponsored by Rep. Joanne Ferrary and Rep. Christine Trujillo, passed the House Education Committee in New Mexico.

According to a release, the bill would make a $100,000 allocation to establish pilot programs on campuses to feed students without enough money to purchase meals and groceries.

A national study from the University of Wisconsin found that a full 36% of college students in the U.S. are not getting enough to eat.

“It’s a misconception that all students on our campuses and their families are well off or even financially stable,” said Rep. Joanne Ferrary in a release.

If implemented, according to the release, the pilot program would compile data on the rates of hunger on campuses and the best ways to address it.