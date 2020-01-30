Breaking News
EPPD: Three detained, 1 BB gun found after reports of ‘armed subjects’ at school

Bill to launch hunger-reduction programs in New Mexico colleges passes Committee

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Today, House Bill 69, “Reduce College Hunger Pilot Program” sponsored by Rep. Joanne Ferrary and Rep. Christine Trujillo, passed the House Education Committee in New Mexico.

According to a release, the bill would make a $100,000 allocation to establish pilot programs on campuses to feed students without enough money to purchase meals and groceries.

A national study from the University of Wisconsin found that a full 36% of college students in the U.S. are not getting enough to eat.

“It’s a misconception that all students on our campuses and their families are well off or even financially stable,” said Rep. Joanne Ferrary in a release.

If implemented, according to the release, the pilot program would compile data on the rates of hunger on campuses and the best ways to address it. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link