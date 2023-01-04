EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the El Paso Sheriff’s Deputies we’re flagged in reference to a shooting Wednesday at the 100 block of Brooks in Canutillo.

According to officials, a deceased male was located upon arrival who appeared to have been shot. The male individual has not been identified at this time and no one is in custody.

The El Paso Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the death and referring to it as a homicide until proven otherwise.

Bill Childress Elementary and the CISD Transportation facility were placed on secure protocol following the investigation, according to a twitter post on Canutillo ISD’s account. The district adds there is no current threat to the schools or facilities. The protocol will cause delays in school bus services to all campuses in the district.