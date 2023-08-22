VINTON, Texas (KTSM) — Piles of clothes, illegally dumped behind an old building that has been shut down for years near Vinton, can be seen from Interstate 10.

KTSM saw people driving up to the building to look at the mountains of clothes scattered in the vacant building’s parking lot. Some people even picked through the pile of clothes for items they wanted.

KTSM noticed that some of the clothes still had tags on them.

KTSM tried to reach out to the building’s owner but wasn’t able to get an answer. A representative of the building owner then contacted us and said they were already aware of the problem since it has been about a month that the piles of clothes have been there.

They told KTSM this has nothing to do with the building owner and it’s an unfortunate instance of illegal dumping on their property.

They also said it seemed that an 18-wheeler broke their fence chains to get in and dump the garments in the parking lot.

The representative said they don’t know who dumped the garments, but it is a case of illegal dumping since it’s private property.

When KTSM went out to the site on Tuesday morning, there were not any trespassing signs posted, but sometime during the day signs were placed that said the property was private and you couldn’t trespass.

The representative also told KTSM they were working to resolve the issue and at the moment their plan is to get Dumpster containers out to the location to clean up the mess.

An inspector with El Paso County said that this situation is under investigation and they are in contact with the building owner.