EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Big El Paso Fair kicked off at Ascarate Park this weekend and will continue through April 16.

The event features State Fair rides, food and entertainment, including magic shows, stunt shows and other fun.

Admission is $15 at the gate and is good for any one day of the event. A mega pass for unlimited State Fair rides costs $30. The mega pass is good for one day and does not include admission.

Discounted tickets are available at Walgreens.

Parking is free Monday through Thursday throughout the fair.

Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

