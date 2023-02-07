EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union Tuesday night, speaking about a variety of topics including the economy, job growth, immigration and more.

“And here’s my report, because the soul of this nation is strong, because the backbone of this nation in strong, because the people of this nation are strong, the State of the Union is strong,” Biden said.

About 55 minuets into his speech, he brought up immigration, asking for Democrats and Republicans to work together.

“Let’s also come together on immigration and make it a bipartisan issue once again,” Biden said.

When the president spoke about his plan for immigration pathways, shouts could be heard from the floor of Congress to “secure the border”.

“A pathway to citizen ship for dreamers, those on temporary status, farm workers essential workers, here in the People’s House, it’s our duty to protect all the people’s rights and freedom,” Biden said.



Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave the Republican Party’s response to Biden’s speech.



“Despite Democrats’ trillions in reckless spending and mountains of debt, we now have the worst border crisis in American history,” she said.

This State of the Union was different from Biden’s first as now Republicans have control of the House of Representatives.



“Being a mom to three young children taught me not to believe every story I hear so forgive me for not believing much of anything that I heard tonight from President Biden,” said Huckabee Sanders.

The President talked about working together across the aisle.



“If we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can’t work together and find consensus in important things in this Congress as well,” Biden said.