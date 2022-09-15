SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program.

NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 in Sunland Park.

According to New Mexico Partnership, some of the many benefits this new roadway will bring to the region include:

Significantly reducing drive times to and from the City of El Paso and major highways – Interstate 10 and Loop 375.

Addressing congestion at El Paso/Ciudad Juarez ports of entry by attracting increased POV and commercial traffic to the Santa Teresa – San Jerónimo POE.

Creating a comprehensive and efficient transportation network in the region that will support expected economic growth.

Improving connectivity between major ports of entry in southern New Mexico and far west Texas.

Reducing truck traffic on McNutt Rd. near schools and residential areas.

In addition to prioritizing projects that will deliver national or regional economic benefits, INFRA projects were also evaluated based on safety, how they supported freight movement and job creation, their efforts to address climate change and resiliency, impacts on equity and quality of life, how they applied innovative technology, their cost effectiveness, and demonstrated project readiness.

This year’s awards emphasize projects that strengthen supply chains, help make goods more affordable and are located in rural areas and historically disadvantaged communities

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law increased funding for the INFRA program by more than 50 percent to help meet high demand for federal funding to support projects across the country. Over the next five years, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide approximately $8 billion for the INFRA program, including the $1.5 billion made available in this round of funding.

“We are announcing transformative investments in our nation’s roads, bridges, ports, and rail to improve the way Americans get around and help lower the costs of shipping goods. Using funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are able to support more excellent community-led projects this year than ever before.” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

