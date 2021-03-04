Biden calls Abbott’s choice to reopen Texas, ‘neanderthal thinking’

Austin, TEXAS (KTSM) — A heated exchange of back and forth between Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden took place on Wednesday.

In an interview, Governor Abbott is placing blame on President Biden for putting Texans in a vulnerable position to catch Covid-19.

Abbott claims Biden’s administration is exposing Texans through undocumented immigrants.

The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities.



The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 3, 2021

The Governor says, “What President Biden is doing in Texas today is recklessly endangering the lives of Texans as we are trying to administer vaccines. He must stop this practice now exposing more Texans to Covid-19, it is completely unacceptable.”

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake" and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

President Biden slammed Governor Abbott saying he was putting lives at risk by clinging to the quote “neanderthal thinking”.