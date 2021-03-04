Biden calls Abbott’s choice to reopen Texas, ‘neanderthal thinking’

Austin, TEXAS (KTSM) — A heated exchange of back and forth between Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden took place on Wednesday.
In an interview, Governor Abbott is placing blame on President Biden for putting Texans in a vulnerable position to catch Covid-19.
Abbott claims Biden’s administration is exposing Texans through undocumented immigrants.
The Governor says, “What President Biden is doing in Texas today is recklessly endangering the lives of Texans as we are trying to administer vaccines. He must stop this practice now exposing more Texans to Covid-19, it is completely unacceptable.”
President Biden slammed Governor Abbott saying he was putting lives at risk by clinging to the quote “neanderthal thinking”.