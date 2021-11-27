Biden bans travel from 8 Southern African countries over Omicron COVID-19 variant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Countries including the United States are banning travel from the South African region due to a report of a new COVID-19 variant.

President Joe Biden announced Friday that the United States will ban entry to most travelers coming from eight southern African countries, going into effect November 29.

Biden criticized a travel ban on Africa when it was first implemented back in 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19, saying it was designed to make it harder for people of color to immigrate to the United States.

