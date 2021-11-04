Biden announces vaccine requirements for 100 million workers; El Pasoans react

News
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Back in September, president Biden announced he would be taking steps to get more Americans vaccinated and turn the tide in the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the administration announced two different vaccine rules covering more than 100 million workers.

The first rule, issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, covers companies with 100 or more employees. Companies must ensure that their workers are either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or that they test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week.

For Texans wondering whose order to follow, the new federal mandate or Governor Abbott’s executive order banning entities in Texas from require anyone to get the vaccine, El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Cindy Ramos Davidson says they are required to follow federal ruling.

“Federal governments trump local governments, state governments trump local governments so the answer is yes, you have to do this because you don’t want to not be in compliance.”

El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Cindy Ramos Davidson

Under the OSHA rule, employers must pay workers for the time it takes to get vaccinated and provide sick leave for workers to recover from any side effects.

 The new rule does not require employers to pay for or provide testing to workers who decline the vaccine in order to encourage the vaccine over testing.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Biden announces vaccine requirements for 100 million workers

Consul: Half a million illegal American guns flowing into Mexico

Consul explains lawsuit against U.S. gun makers

ktsm 6pm update 1104

ktsm 5pm news update 11-04-2021

Sudden Impact: How traffic, holiday shopping, and gas prices could change as the international bridges reopen Monday

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link