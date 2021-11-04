Biden announces vaccine requirements for 100 million workers; El Pasoans react

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Back in September, president Biden announced he would be taking steps to get more Americans vaccinated and turn the tide in the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the administration announced two different vaccine rules covering more than 100 million workers.

The first rule, issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, covers companies with 100 or more employees. Companies must ensure that their workers are either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or that they test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week.

For Texans wondering whose order to follow, the new federal mandate or Governor Abbott’s executive order banning entities in Texas from require anyone to get the vaccine, El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Cindy Ramos Davidson says they are required to follow federal ruling.

“Federal governments trump local governments, state governments trump local governments so the answer is yes, you have to do this because you don’t want to not be in compliance.” El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Cindy Ramos Davidson

Under the OSHA rule, employers must pay workers for the time it takes to get vaccinated and provide sick leave for workers to recover from any side effects.

The new rule does not require employers to pay for or provide testing to workers who decline the vaccine in order to encourage the vaccine over testing.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.