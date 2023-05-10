EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After Title 42 ends on May 11, 2023, the Biden administration plans to implement new immigration policies in its place. This includes Title 8 which was imposed before the pandemic era policy.

Some of the policies that the administration announced it will use include:

Replace Title 42 with Title 8, the section of the U.S. law dealing with immigration and nationality that was used at the borders before the pandemic.

Impose penalties allowed under Title 8 from $50 to $250 in fines and six months to two years in prison for each attempt to cross the border without legal permission and twice the fines for anyone previously fined or imprisoned.

Require anyone who wants to apply for asylum to make an appointment through the CBP One phone app. The number of appointments available per day through the app will range from 800 to about 1,000, and appointments can be made 23 hours a day.

Strengthen rules about asylum so applications are open only to people who can prove they applied to third countries and were rejected and that they tried to make appointments through CBP One.

Allow 30,000 Haitians, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans per month who have U.S. Sponsors to apply for humanitarian parole in the U.S.

However, according to Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services in El Paso’s Legal Director Imelda Maynard said that these policies create roadblocks in the process for most asylum seekers where essentially, it’s going to make it to the point where people will not qualify to seek asylum in the U.S.

While these policies are being used as a deterrent for those who cross illegally, Maynard said this will not work in favor of the Biden administration.

“It’s not going to keep people from trying to seek safety what’s going to happen is you’ll still have a ton of people coming to the U.S. border to seek safety. It’s just that when they undertake our process well have a lot of people stuck here without a viable process.”

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas explained during his press conference on May 10, that the borders are not open because of the expiration of Title 42. He instead expressed concern about migrants who use smugglers to come across the border.

“The smugglers care only about profits not people. They do not care about you, or your wellbeing. Do not believe their lies. Do not risk your life and your life savings only to be removed from the United States if and when you arrive here,” said Mayorkas.

