EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist with potentially life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Solano Drive and Lohman Avenue with the call coming in at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A 50-year-old bicyclist was provided with emergency first aid and was then airlifted to a hospital in El Paso.

Police say a white SUV was traveling south on Solano Drive when it was struck on the driver’s side front quarter panel by the bicyclist who was traveling west on the sidewalk that borders Lohman Avenue.

According to police, witnesses say the SUV was traveling at an appropriate speed and had the green light to continue traveling south on Solano. Witnesses also say the bicyclist failed to stop at Solano and continued through the intersection without “dismounting” the bike.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and has been cooperative. A portion of the intersection of Solano Drive and Lohman Avenue was closed during the investigation.

“City ordinance allows bicycles to travel on sidewalks, but bicyclists must dismount and walk the bicycle across sidewalks. Bicyclists can also travel in designated bike lanes where they exist.” the Las Cruces Police Department said.