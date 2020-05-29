Bicycle stolen from volunteer helping feed families in Southern New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A volunteer at the Women’s Intercultural Center in Southern New Mexico got his bicycle stolen while assisting in a weekly perishable food distribution and manning the Center’s Emergency food bank.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video, showing as a man trespassing and taking the bicycle.

Saif Almuhairbi volunteers at the Woman’s Intercultural Center on a weekly basis and says he was more worried about the center being robbed than his bicycle being stolen.

“What I am most concerned with is that this individual trespassed the Center’s property with an obvious intent to rob it, he found it easier to steal my bike.” said Saif Almuhairbi, “I care more in protecting the Women’s Intercultural Center. This is a rural grassroots nonprofit that cannot afford financial loses when it focuses all of its resources on helping the community, especially during this pandemic.”

The Center has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been focused on its weekly perishable food distribution that includes a $20 gift card from Food King and their emergency food bank, a release said.

If anyone has any information about the individual in the video, please contact Officer Bueno from the Anthony Police Department in Anthony, NM at 575-882-2983.