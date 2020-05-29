Breaking News
EPISD announces plan to slowly reopen school campuses

Bicycle stolen from volunteer helping feed families in Southern New Mexico

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A volunteer at the Women’s Intercultural Center in Southern New Mexico got his bicycle stolen while assisting in a weekly perishable food distribution and manning the Center’s Emergency food bank.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video, showing as a man trespassing and taking the bicycle.

Saif Almuhairbi volunteers at the Woman’s Intercultural Center on a weekly basis and says he was more worried about the center being robbed than his bicycle being stolen.

“What I am most concerned with is that this individual trespassed the Center’s property with an obvious intent to rob it, he found it easier to steal my bike.” said Saif Almuhairbi, “I care more in protecting the Women’s Intercultural Center.  This is a rural grassroots nonprofit that cannot afford financial loses when it focuses all of its resources on helping the community, especially during this pandemic.”

The Center has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been focused on its weekly perishable food distribution that includes a $20 gift card from Food King and their emergency food bank, a release said.

If anyone has any information about the individual in the video, please contact Officer Bueno from the Anthony Police Department in Anthony, NM at 575-882-2983.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Bicycle Stolen from Volunteer Helping Feed Families In Southern NM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bicycle Stolen from Volunteer Helping Feed Families In Southern NM"

Chapin senior's journey to graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chapin senior's journey to graduation"

Chico's Tacos Reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chico's Tacos Reopens"

El Paso Bars and Other Businesses Prepare to Partially Reopen on Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Bars and Other Businesses Prepare to Partially Reopen on Friday"

Estate sale business anxious to reopen but have no clear guidelines of when it can.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Estate sale business anxious to reopen but have no clear guidelines of when it can."

Cliff Tucker, 2 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cliff Tucker, 2 years later"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime