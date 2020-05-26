Beyond chile: Hatch, NM has people too and they are forgotten amid the COVID-19 pandemic

HATCH, N.M. (KTSM) – Welcome to the Chile Capital of the World, Hatch, New Mexico, where crops grow for miles because of the legendary fertile soil.

Every year, thousands of visitors flock to this Southern New Mexico village to eat at its restaurants and take home the famous roasted green chile.

However, one resident says the small village has been forgotten by government officials as the COVID-19 pandemic looms on.

Lidia Gonzalez Mora

Lidia Gonzalez Mora has live in Hatch since she was 11-years-old but now says her community needs help, but no one is here.

Mora was laid off form her three jobs, including one at local restaurant.

With her neighbors in need, Mora says she has decided to stand up for the people who are afraid to use their voice.

“All the people are scared to use their voice,” she says.

The village, nestled along the Rio Grande is a location people regularly flock to for food and, obviously, its green chile. However, the residents, many who live in humble neighborhoods, feel no one is listens to them.

“We’re a small town, so they push us to the side,” Mora says.

Meanwhile, El Paso and Las Cruces have both seen drive-thru testing sites pop up to get an accurate COVID-19 count. And Hatch has been left in the dust, Mora said.

“They’ve only come one time,” Mora says. “I don’t know why, we are people, we can get infected.”

She hasn’t seen any food banks either, much different than the nearby Borderland cities.

KTSM reached out to the New Mexico Governor’s office with Mora’s concerns. Officials said the regional food bank has come to the village once a month, but Mora said she hasn’t seen one in two or three months. And if they have been there, Hatch residents don’t know about it.

“We’re old, young, (and) we need help,” Mora said. “We need a tomorrow for our children. There is nothing in this town.”

As for how Mora and her family are surviving this pandemic, she says it’s solely with the Grace of God. And she just wants to the world to see beyond the stockpiles of roasted chile’s and good restaurants.

She wants everyone, including state officials, to see there are people here too.

“We are people, and we feel,” Mora says.