Beyoncé, seen here at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in 2021, is embarking on her first world tour since 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist.

Beyoncé won her 32nd award Sunday, breaking a 26-year-old record. But as in years past, the album of the year honor eluded her. Styles took home three awards Sunday.

Still, Beyoncé stands alone on her Grammy throne, surpassing surpassed the late composer Georg Solti with her 32nd career win. She thanked her husband Jay-Z and her family for supporting her.

Bad Bunny opened the Grammy Awards with a festive, high-energy performance that brought many of the audience including Taylor Swift who rose to her feet and danced near her table.