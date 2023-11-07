EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for the State of New Mexico has provided information regarding a fake kidnapping scam that has been targeting multiple people in the recent weeks.

The District Attorney’s Office says the scam usually begins with a phone call stating that a family member is being held captive.

The caller may allege a female family member has been kidnapped because they witnessed a crime. A female screaming in the background during this call may be heard.

The caller may state a threat, saying they will take the family member into Mexico if the demand for payment is not met by a certain time.

The individual may be ordered to stay on the line until the money is wired. Callers will go to great lengths to keep the person on the phone to prevent them from alerting other family members or attempting to call/locate the victim.

The District Attorney’s Office has provided a list of possible indicators to look out for and tips:

Incoming calls that are from an outside area code, unavailable, and no caller ID.

Calls that do not come from the alleged kidnapped victim’s phone.

Callers that go to great lengths to keep you on the phone.

Calls that threaten or prevent you from calling, locating, and identifying the “kidnapped” victim.

Ranson money is only accepted via wire transfer service or person is directed to make money drop.

Try to slow the situation down.

Ask for questions; like what’s her dog’s name? What vehicle does she drive? (Ex: She may own just cats or no animals at all)

Use social media to your advantage, text, or instant message the alleged victim.

To help prevent this scam, check the privacy settings on your social media accounts.

“The more information available to the public, the more information scammers can use to convince you into believing a scam is real,” said the District Attorney’s Office.

Immediately notify local law enforcement, the Las Cruces Police Department, the Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office and local authorities if you or a person you know receives this type of call.