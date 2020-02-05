‘Better late than never’ East El Pasoans react to snow Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Neighbors waking up Wednesday morning to a blanket of snow.

Although most of the snow fell in East El Paso in the early hours of the day, people could be seen wiping the snow from their cars. 4″ to 4.5″ of snow, a surprise for many.

Snow on Edgemere in East El Paso

“I told my wife I saw Santa Claus out there this morning,” said Rick Flores an East El Paso Resident.

It seems that Santa was a bit late this year with El Pasoans wishes for snow.

“Finally, I mean in February that’s a little awkward, it would have been better at Christmas time but it’s better late than never,” said Zulma Rojas an East El Paso Resident.

East El Paso residents had to wake up earlier than usual to warm up their cars and scrape off all the snow.

Rick Flores cleans snow off his car in East El Paso Wednesday morning.

“If you start early enough you can prepare it before you have to get out on the road and drive,” said Flores. “With this kind of cold in the ’20s and stuff you can break your door handle trying to get in.”

With or without snow on your windshield, driving conditions were still dangerous.

With stop signs no longer visible, completely coated in snow. Snow that started falling the night before and continued into the morning.

East El Paso stop sign covered in snow.

“I was shocked but I went to bed looking at it, so I already kind of knew it was going to be crazy this morning,” said Rojas.

The inches of snow and hazardous driving conditions delayed many schools’ start times and canceled classes for others.

EPISD School Bus heads out one hour later on Wednesday morning.

It’s not every day there is snow in El Paso.

“We usually get snow maybe once a year but it’s usually just a dusting, it’s gone in an hour, it’s rare that we get this much,” said Flores.