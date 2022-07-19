EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, held his first of many events ahead of the November election in El Paso on Tuesday.

O’Rourke said to the crowd that “margin victory is in El Paso County”.

When he ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 he lost to Ted Cruz by around 215,000 votes.

“196,000 of them did not vote, since then we brought 46,000 more people onto the rolls. So I tested my incoming sophomore on the math and that’s 242,000 people whose voices have yet to be heard, whose voices have yet to be counted,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke used the same strategy as he did in 2018 when running for the senate by traveling around the state. Starting in El Paso and continuing to Pecos then Midland, holding a total of 70 events in Texas.

Beto O’Rouke at rally in El Paso

While taking questions from the media after his rally, O’Rourke was asked about his decision to not be in El Paso but instead traveling in Texas on August 3, the anniversary of the Walmart mass shooting.

“The only thing that will change the course of the law is to change the people in power,” said O’Rourke.

Laying out his plans when it comes to gun laws.

“Universal background check, or a red flag law, or safe storage laws, all proposals that came out of these mass shooting tragedies across the state of Texas by the very people who were affected by them,” said O’Rourke.

KTSM 9 News asked O’Rourke what he is doing differently this time around after losing to Cruz in 2018 when he also traveled to speak with voters across the state.

“The 78,000 people who have signed up volunteered to knock on doors, the hundreds of thousands who have made a donation allowing us to outraise Greg Abbott. And then the people who are democrats, independents, republicans wanting something better. They see this guy in power who can’t keep the lights on, who’s banned abortion completely with no exception for rape or incest, who after one mass shooting after another does nothing except make it easier for the wrong people to have guns,” said O’Rourke.

