MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – ‘Beto’ O’rourke spoke in McAllen following the mass shooting in Uvalde addressing gun reform.

A 19-year-old McAllen native spoke to the gubernatorial candidate about his experience with gun violence in school.

Credit: Iris Karami KVEO; McAllen Native speaks on gun violence in school

“While attending college they arrested a professor at my school because he was planning on doing a mass shooting,” said the student.

However, he said that was not his first encounter with an active shooter scare while in school.

“The first time it was pretty scary, the second time it wasn’t as scary, the third time I was like ‘ok it happens everywhere’,” he said.

One woman said her husband, a special education teacher, also experienced an active shooter threat at his school in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Knowing that he can’t use his phone school, scared to send him a text message because I didn’t want him to get caught by anybody,” she said.

O’Rourke responded to residents’ concerns by suggesting some gun law regulations, one starting in the homes of gun owners.

“We oughta keep our guns locked up in our houses that’s a responsible tradition in the state of Texas, just make this the law so we don’t have to lose more kids,” said O’Rourke.

Other ideas included raising the legal age to purchase a gun and banning certain types of guns.

“I think that the fact that an 18-year-old can by an AR-15 and buy hundreds of rounds of ammunition and then use a high-powered weapon and shoot 19 students and 2 teachers is the problem,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke addressed his interjection at governor Greg Abbott’s speaking engagement in Uvalde, “so, after listening him say nothing, I stood up to say something to protect the lives of our kids.”