Beto O’Rourke kicks off campaign, visits cities in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’ Rourke officially announced his bid to run for governor this week and kicked off his campaign by traveling to different spots along the U.S.-Mexican border.

O’Rourke said he wants to focus on some key issues in Texas, such as expanding Medicaid, focusing on public schools, and creating more jobs.

O’Rourke also said he has concerns about immigration but claims that, ultimately, it is the job of the federal government to deal with immigration, not the state.

O’Rourke has made campaign stops in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Laredo, Rio Grande Valley, Houston, and Dallas. He plans to visit Abilene, November 22.

St. Edward’s University political professor Brian W. Smith told KXAN O’Rourke’s high name recognition is both a blessing and a curse.

“He’s not going to have to spend a lot of time introducing himself to the public, running ads, trying to say, ‘Here’s who I am,” Smith said. “But the curse on that means lots of people have already made up their opinions.”

