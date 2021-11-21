Beto O’ Rourke discusses his stance on guns in CNN interview

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’ Rourke touched on his views on guns on CNN’s “State of the Union” as he continues his gubernatorial campaign.

While on the show, O’Rourke was asked about statements he made about guns while on the presidential campaign.

“Most of us here in Texas do not want to see our friends, our family members our neighbors, shot up with these weapons of war, so yes I still hold this view,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke was also asked for his thoughts on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, in which the teenager from Kenosha was found not guilty on all counts.

“This entire tragedy makes the case that we should not allow our fellow Americans to own and use weapons that were originally designed for battlefield use,” O’Rourke.

Officials on the O’Rourkes campaign said the campaign has raised more than two million dollars in the 24 hours after he announced he was running for governor.

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbot’s campaign said they have more cash on hand than any other statewide candidate in Texas history, having collected more than 55 million dollars.

