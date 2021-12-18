Beloved family-owned Tony’s Burrito House destroyed by early morning fire

El Paso, Texas (KTSM): Earlier this morning, crews of the El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial building at the 1400 block of Vanderbilt Drive on the city’s East Side.

When our KTSM photo journalist went to check out the damage, he confirmed it was Tony’s Burrito House.

Tony’s serves a diverse neighborhood, surrounded by commercial and industrial firms, logistics warehouses and is just quick drive away from several nearby residential neighborhoods.

Our photojournalist shared that there was visible damage on the inside of the building.



El Paso Fire tells us crews worked to knock down the fire and prevent it to extend to additional structures. A total of 13 units and 34 firefighters responded to the incident.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

