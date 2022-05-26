EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Law enforcement officials confirm that Bel Air High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, after a text message of an alleged armed subject near the school.

According to El Paso Police Department officials, there were reports of a suspicious individual in the area.

EPPD Officials released the following statement via text:

At 1:16 p.m., a text message began circulating of an armed subject in or around the school. There has been no confirmed incident at the school. The school is on lockdown. The El Paso Police Department is clearing the school. Media staging area is at Hermosillo and Venado. Parent staging area is Santa Monica and Venado. Outside agencies responded to assist. As a reminder, there has been NO CONFIMRED INCIDENT and it all came from a text message. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officials with the El Paso Fire Department tell KTSM that there are no injuries reported.

Sources initially told KTSM there was a report of a shooting on Gateway East and Yarborough, with the alleged gunman running toward the Bel Air campus.

Police added that the scene was clear, and parents could pick up their students at the regular dismissal time.

