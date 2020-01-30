Beehives vandalized at Ceballos Honey Farm; damages estimated in thousands

Fabens, Texas (KTSM) – Beehives run over by a vehicle out in Fabens, Texas has left many bees dead and the Ceballos Honey Farm has taken a huge loss because of the incident.

Beehives destroyed in Fabens, Texas.

Ceballos Honey Farm in Fabens said when they showed up to work on Wednesday morning they found that many of their beehives had been knocked over.

“About 78 hives that had been tipped over by a vehicle, there were tire tracks running through the bee yard that we had seen and the bees were completely tipped over with busted hives,” said Manuel Ceballos, the Manage of Ceballos Honey Farm.

The destruction impacted more than just the Ceballos’ honey production as they had planned to send their bees to California this week to help pollinate crops. Now, they don’t have many bees to spare.

“It affects us because we’re taking fewer bees to pollinate which is our main source of income. Now it’s less honey and more about the pollination because were not making as much honey here as we used to,” said Manuel Ceballos.

Tire marks leading up to destroyed beehives.

The Ceballos family said they estimate the damage to be worth about $10,000 with more than 70 beehives having been destroyed.

“They’re exposed and they leave, they are out in the cold and they dont like that. They like to be nice in their hives. And they physically destroyed hives and ran over bees so there’s no way we can tell which bees were which and put them in the same box, they need to go in their own hive,” said Manuel Ceballos.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, but the Ceballos family said this time was the worst and they are asking anyone with information to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.